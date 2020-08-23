Business Sasol CEO forecasts Lake Charles deal with partner soon Sasol may have posted a loss of R91.3bn for the year to end-June BL PREMIUM

There has been strong international interest in Sasol's base chemical units at its Lake Charles Project in the US, with CEO Fleetwood Grobler saying the synfuels and chemicals giant may make an announcement about a partnership within weeks rather than months.

Grobler said in an interview this week the interest in the base chemicals units was "because people know this is a world-class state-of-the-art facility".