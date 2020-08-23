SA edging up to ‘death spiral’, says Allan Gray’s Duncan Artus
An appeal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail out the country is looking inevitable
23 August 2020 - 00:07
Duncan Artus, the new chief investment officer at Allan Gray, one of SA's largest asset management firms, says every day that the government fails to implement critical reforms, the country moves closer to an inescapable downward spiral.
"We're getting closer to that death spiral all the time."
