KAP says recovery taking place
The encouraging signs from the months of July and August provide some comfort to KAP
23 August 2020 - 00:06
KAP Industrial, considered an economic bellwether because of its diversification across the automotive, logistics, wood-based panelling, chemicals and transport sectors, says its "relatively strong order books" from July onwards indicate there are signs the economy has turned the corner.
"We are actually quite optimistic, looking forward," CEO Gary Chaplin said this week. "We have had a good July. August so far is looking good."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now