Investec looks to funding solar power as double winner for its clients
The service is one of several initiatives the lender is exploring to capitalise on carbon-efficient behaviour
23 August 2020 - 00:07
Investec is planning funding for private-banking clients in SA to install solar power at home to help its customer base lower its carbon footprint while at the same time avoid recurrent power cuts.
The product, to be tried out from September, advises customers on installation and pricing, and allows them to link the cost to their home loans as a repayment option.
