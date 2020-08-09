Business Re-commerce bounces back Since lockdown level 5 was lifted, Cash Crusaders' revenue in SA rose 16.1% year on year BL PREMIUM

Re-commerce franchises like Cash Crusaders and Cash Converters may have taken a hit during the lockdown, but are recovering well with their expansion strategies in full swing.

Since lockdown level 5 was lifted, Cash Crusaders' revenue in SA rose 16.1% year on year, says CEO Sean Stegmann.