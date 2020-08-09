Mining tech gives women new power
Male muscle no longer essential for tough tasks
09 August 2020 - 00:14
New technology is helping to change the face of mining at JSE-listed Kumba Iron Ore, enabling greater participation by women in traditionally male-dominated jobs such as drilling.
One of the exploration drilling teams at Anglo American-controlled Kumba is now made up solely of women, which the group says it believes is a first on the continent.
