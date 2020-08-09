Business Health stocks expected to offer future payday David Hufton says many countries have aging populations with medical needs BL PREMIUM

Sygnia, the JSE-listed financial services group, has set its sights on the lucrative global health-care industry. This week it launches what it says is the first focused health-care investment fund aimed at South African investors.

The Sygnia Health Innovation Global Equity Fund will be SA-domiciled and rand-denominated. It will invest in the world's top 150 listed global health-care companies.