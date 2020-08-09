C-suite continuity under virus
Companies take steps so contagion doesn't cripple operations
09 August 2020 - 00:12
Poultry producer Astral Foods disclosed this week that both its CEO, Chris Schutte, and its chair, Theuns Eloff, had recovered from Covid-19 - but their illness highlights the risks the pandemic can pose for JSE-listed companies.
Even with good protocols in place, the risk of Covid-19 infection is an ever-present threat to business continuity that needs to be managed effectively.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now