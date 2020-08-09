Business C-suite continuity under virus Companies take steps so contagion doesn't cripple operations BL PREMIUM

Poultry producer Astral Foods disclosed this week that both its CEO, Chris Schutte, and its chair, Theuns Eloff, had recovered from Covid-19 - but their illness highlights the risks the pandemic can pose for JSE-listed companies.

Even with good protocols in place, the risk of Covid-19 infection is an ever-present threat to business continuity that needs to be managed effectively.