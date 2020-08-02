Economies savaged as virus spikes anew
02 August 2020 - 00:00
Devastating economic figures poured in on Friday as nations counted the cost of their efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, even as fresh spikes led many countries to put the brakes on a return to normality.
Six months after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency, the coronavirus has infected more than 17-million people, with global cases now approaching the 300,000-a-day mark.
