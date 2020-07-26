Business Renergen is putting its foot on the gas Company plans new LNG filling stations across the country BL PREMIUM

Renergen plans to roll out 12 to 18 liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling stations across SA by 2023 to cater to truck owners seeking a cheaper, cleaner alternative to diesel.

The company, which also holds what appears to be the world’s largest helium deposit at its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, says these stations will be established across the country, including in Johannesburg, Durban, Harrismith, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein, to serve the long-haul trucking needs of logistics groups.