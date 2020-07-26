Renergen is putting its foot on the gas
Company plans new LNG filling stations across the country
26 July 2020 - 00:06
Renergen plans to roll out 12 to 18 liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling stations across SA by 2023 to cater to truck owners seeking a cheaper, cleaner alternative to diesel.
The company, which also holds what appears to be the world’s largest helium deposit at its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, says these stations will be established across the country, including in Johannesburg, Durban, Harrismith, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein, to serve the long-haul trucking needs of logistics groups.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now