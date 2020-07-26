Covid work shift doesn’t mean death of the office
Hard-hit commercial landlords believe workers will be back
26 July 2020 - 00:07
Top office nodes such as Sandton — already struggling with an oversupply of space — have been hit hard by Covid-19 as companies encourage employees to work remotely and in some cases have had to reduce their space as they find themselves under the cosh.
But this does not mean the death of the office in SA.
