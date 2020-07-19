Second booze ban demands a lot of bottle from glass company
The company's clients include SAB, Heineken, Distell and Namibia Breweries, as well as Pioneer Foods and Tiger Brands
19 July 2020 - 00:06
Among the suppliers to the liquor industry that have been adversely affected by the unexpected ban on liquor sales is Isanti Glass.
Isanti recently purchased the bottling operations of a division of Nampak for R1.5bn. Isanti is owned by Kwande Capital and SABSA, the holding company of South African Breweries.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now