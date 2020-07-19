Business Second booze ban demands a lot of bottle from glass company The company's clients include SAB, Heineken, Distell and Namibia Breweries, as well as Pioneer Foods and Tiger Brands BL PREMIUM

Among the suppliers to the liquor industry that have been adversely affected by the unexpected ban on liquor sales is Isanti Glass.

Isanti recently purchased the bottling operations of a division of Nampak for R1.5bn. Isanti is owned by Kwande Capital and SABSA, the holding company of South African Breweries.