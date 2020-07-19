Liquor groups fight ban
Legal action on the cards as industry faces crisis and complains it was not consulted
19 July 2020 - 00:10
Distell, the world's second-largest cider producer, plans to exhaust every possible communication channel in the coming weeks in its bid to get the alcohol ban lifted, with CEO Richard Rushton saying the industry faces an "unprecedented crisis".
Distell is also seeking legal advice on the ban, "the fact that we have not been consulted at all", and whether this could be "considered fair and reasonable", Rushton said.
