Business Delays at ports hit superfood exports About half of SA's agricultural products are exported and the industry employs about 865,000 people BL PREMIUM

The increasing global demand for superfoods is an opportunity for South African producers of blueberries, avocados and macadamia nuts, but congestion at SA's ports due to Covid-19 is putting local producers at a disadvantage to foreign competitors.

SA produces and exports superfoods such as berries and nuts, which are increasingly popular, especially among wealthy consumers, because of their exceptional nutrient density.