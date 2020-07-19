Delays at ports hit superfood exports
About half of SA's agricultural products are exported and the industry employs about 865,000 people
19 July 2020 - 00:06
The increasing global demand for superfoods is an opportunity for South African producers of blueberries, avocados and macadamia nuts, but congestion at SA's ports due to Covid-19 is putting local producers at a disadvantage to foreign competitors.
SA produces and exports superfoods such as berries and nuts, which are increasingly popular, especially among wealthy consumers, because of their exceptional nutrient density.
