Bees and berries part of a new investment buzz
The investment horizon for the blueberry bushes is eight years, the beehives 10 years and the solar panels 20 years
19 July 2020 - 00:06
If you always wanted to farm but don't want to give up city life, an app from financial services group Fedgroup enables you to invest in sustainable agriculture without leaving your couch.
Launched in July 2018, the Fedgroup Impact Farming portfolio, which offers investments in blueberry bushes, beehives and solar panels on sustainable farms, has attracted R200m from investors, says Suraj Lallchand, director of Fedgroup Ventures.
