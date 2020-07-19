Acquisition group opens R500m tab
19 July 2020 - 00:07
Capital Appreciation, the fintech investment company that includes the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital among its shareholders, has a cash pile of more than R500m to target attractively priced acquisitions in a weaker market.
"Our businesses are very cash-positive. We currently sit with over R500m waiting for acquisitions," said joint CEO Michael Pimstein.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now