Spam's days numbered thanks to act

You can expect to be on the receiving end of more direct marketing e-mails and SMSes until this time next year, when the one-year grace period for compliance with our data privacy law will have run its course.

At the beginning of this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the commencement of parts of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

This has far-reaching implications for consumers as the owners of their personal information, and for public and private organisations that process this information.

Among other things, it means that from July next year direct marketing by electronic means will be prohibited unless you're an existing customer of the company that's trying to sell you a product or service or have consented to receive such electronic communication.

“The consent must, however, be in a prescribed form and manner, and a general opt-in, such as a tick-box indicating you are happy to receive direct marketing, will not suffice,” says Era Gunning, a director in the banking and finance division of law firm ENSafrica.

A reader recently complained to Money that she has been receiving unsolicited e-mails from a well-known financial services provider. To make matters worse, the e-mails do not have an unsubscribe function.