Pharmacy to fight gouging fine
Tribunal says Dis-Chem it enjoyed and exerted market power by materially increasing its prices
12 July 2020 - 00:00
JSE-listed pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem intends appealing against the Competition Tribunal's R1.2m fine for price gouging in the sale of surgical masks.
Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman said this week the group would take the matter on appeal to the Competition Appeal Court as “the decision seems to contain a number of errors of fact and law”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now