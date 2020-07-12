Business Dis-Chem sees growth in salons' bad hair days Group scales up its hairdressing, as small operators struggle BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Dis-Chem, one of the country's largest pharmaceutical retailers, is planning to expand further into the hair salon market by capitalising on the woes of independent shops that are closing because of the lockdown.

“There is an opportunity for us to pick up market share,” says Dis-Chem executive director Saul Saltzman.