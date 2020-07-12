Business Cheques a write-off, FNB informs clients Using a cheque as a method of payment is expensive and time-consuming BL PREMIUM

FNB has announced that it will stop issuing cheques from September 1 this year - yet another sign that chequebooks are dying out as consumers embrace digital banking.

"South Africa has seen an annual decrease of 30% in cheque usage," says Kenneth Matlhole, FNB business product head. He says cheques make up less than 0.1% of SA's "total payments ecosystem".