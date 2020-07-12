Business BUSINESS NEWSMAKER Breaking Eskom's chokehold SA needs to change the way it favours the utility over electricity consumers BL PREMIUM

Nhlanhla Gumede, the head of electricity regulation at the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), says its regulatory framework and methodology for determining electricity prices must change to reflect the interests of consumers rather than suppliers.

This after a court rejected Nersa's attempt to limit the amount Eskom can claw back from consumers.