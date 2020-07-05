Business Dozy SA missing the hemp harvest BL PREMIUM

Brian van Rooyen, founder and CEO of investment holding company Labat Africa, says the cannabis industry has grown so fast that the regulatory authorities "just can't cope" and SA is lagging behind in the development of cannabis for medicinal use.

Labat is the only JSE-listed stock in cannabis. Van Rooyen says the department of trade & industry has estimated that a deregulated cannabis industry would be worth R27bn-R30bn by 2022.