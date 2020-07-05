Covid locking out growth

The economy could contract more than 50% in the second quarter as a result of the lockdown and many economists still expect a full-year contraction of as much as 10%, despite first-quarter numbers that were not as bad as expected.

This comes as Business for SA (B4SA) readies to publish a comprehensive economic recovery plan, which it previewed this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

B4SA, the umbrella body that has led business's response to the Covid crisis, has repeatedly warned that the pandemic has made reforms to boost growth even more pressing, urging the government to work with the private sector to put immediate measures in place to enable investment and create jobs.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed on Friday that B4SA had met the president and a number of economic-cluster ministers.

GDP figures released this week by Stats SA show SA's economy contracted 2% in the first quarter. This was better than economists' consensus forecast of about 4%, thanks mainly to a bounce in agriculture, but it was the third negative quarter in a row for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2007/2008.

SA hasn't experienced four consecutive negative quarters since it began compiling official national accounts (GDP) statistics in 1946.

With the economy all but shut down in April and reopening only gradually in May and June, economists can only guess how bad the second-quarter numbers will be - and to what extent the economy can recover in the second half.

Even Reserve Bank and National Treasury forecasts of a 7% contraction for the year imply a 30% contraction in the second quarter, but Absa economists Miyelani Maluleke and Peter Worthington expect worse, with a 50% slide in the second quarter and a full-year contraction of 8.9% or more.

Matrix Fund Managers strategist Carmen Nel says it is still unclear how much the demand side of the economy has been hit by consumers losing income and changing their behaviour in the face of the pandemic, and how much the supply side has been affected by disruptions to supply chains.

There is also the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections hitting SA's trading partners and exports later in the year, she says.

Economists note that the most concerning figure in the GDP numbers is the 20.5% contraction in investment spending, which has been positive for just four quarters in the past four years, reflecting very weak business confidence and policy uncertainty.