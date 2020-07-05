Covid locking out growth
05 July 2020 - 05:08
The economy could contract more than 50% in the second quarter as a result of the lockdown and many economists still expect a full-year contraction of as much as 10%, despite first-quarter numbers that were not as bad as expected.
This comes as Business for SA (B4SA) readies to publish a comprehensive economic recovery plan, which it previewed this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
