Wirecard collapse: watchdog probed Wirecard's implosion on Thursday is shaping up to be one of Germany's biggest corporate scandals

The EU is investigating Germany's financial regulator over the collapse of payments company Wirecard in a rare move that heaps embarrassment on Berlin days before it is due to take over the EU's rotating presidency.

Wirecard's implosion on Thursday, owing creditors almost $4bn (about R69bn), is shaping up to be one of Germany's biggest corporate scandals, and regulator BaFin has come under fire for not spotting problems sooner.