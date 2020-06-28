Business Local vegan firm set for global growth Vegan lifestyles are also trendy due to documentaries on diet and disease such as Netflix's What the Health BL PREMIUM

The new owner of vegan food company The Fry Family Food Co is planning a significant expansion of the main factory of the 30-year-old Durban group in the wake of strong global demand for plant-based alternatives.

New York- and Zurich-based LIVEKINDLY Co, which is headed by former Unilever SA CEO Kees Kruythoff, will invest R80m- R90m in expanding factory infrastructure in Durban as it aims to "dramatically" grow the Fry brand around the world.