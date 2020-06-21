Tweaks under way as R200bn Covid loan offer fails to deliver

A crucial piece of the government's R500bn Covid relief package has yet to deliver on any meaningful scale, with small and medium businesses having so far taken up just R7bn of the state-backed R200bn loan guarantee scheme that was meant to help them survive the crisis.

The banking industry is in talks with the Treasury and the Reserve Bank to improve the terms of the scheme, which was launched almost six weeks ago and is core to maintaining jobs and capacity and supporting the reopening of SA's economy.

A report by consultancy Intellidex released this week suggests that if the loan scheme does not deliver, SA could see GDP contract by 15.5%, rather than the 10.4% contraction that would result if the full R500bn package were successfully implemented.

The scheme, launched on May 12, is a partnership between the government, banks and the Reserve Bank that enables SA's commercial banks to extend an initial R100bn of new loans to businesses with annual turnovers of up to R300m.

But the loans come with fairly restrictive conditions and even though the government is liable for 94% of the loss on loans that default, the scheme requires the banks to use their normal credit approval methods rather than increasing their appetite to lend to higher-risk businesses.

Uptake was initially slow and the Banking Association SA said on Thursday it is already renegotiating the conditions to provide the banks with more flexibility to approve loans.

Banking Association MD Bongiwe Kunene said banks received 29,700 applications for the Covid-19 loans and declined 10,600 because they did not meet the eligibility criteria or the banks own risk criteria.

The banks granted loans to 4,800 enterprises and are still assessing 14,100 applications. In all, 200 applicants whose loans were approved declined to take them up.

Kunene said many companies had already found alternative sources of funding by the time the scheme was launched, and others had already decided to close.