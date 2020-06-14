Shock shrinkage leaves UK reeling
Grim figures will increase pressure on the government and Bank of England to do more to support recovery
14 June 2020 - 00:05
The UK economy shrank a record 20.4% in April as businesses and workers reeled under the lockdown designed to control the coronavirus pandemic.
The contraction means the country has effectively seen almost 18 years of growth wiped out in two months. A rebound is likely as businesses start to reopen, but the grim figures will increase pressure on the government and Bank of England to do more to support the recovery.
