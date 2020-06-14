Business Put Kalagadi into rehab, insists IDC The IDC has made it clear that it has lost faith in founder Daphne Mashile-Nkosi’s leadership BL PREMIUM

The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) says business rescue is the only way the heavily indebted but potentially world-class Kalagadi Manganese mine — which it has been funding since 2006 — can be saved from bankruptcy.

Every other option has been tried and failed, it says.