Put Kalagadi into rehab, insists IDC
The IDC has made it clear that it has lost faith in founder Daphne Mashile-Nkosi’s leadership
14 June 2020 - 00:05
The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) says business rescue is the only way the heavily indebted but potentially world-class Kalagadi Manganese mine — which it has been funding since 2006 — can be saved from bankruptcy.
Every other option has been tried and failed, it says.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now