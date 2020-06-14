French chef unveils ‘Covid-safe’ eatery
French restaurants have been allowed to serve on their terraces for 10 days but strict social distancing rules mean the interiors remain off limits
14 June 2020 - 00:04
French superchef Alain Ducasse is using a ventilation system similar to those in hospital operating theatres to reopen one of his Paris restaurants.
