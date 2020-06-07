US adds jobs in surprise good news on Covid-19 crisis
07 June 2020 - 00:09
The US regained 2.5-million jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped as coronavirus shutdowns began to ease, raising hopes the economy could recover from the crisis sooner than expected.
The labour department report on Friday, which showed the jobless rate shrink to 13.3% from 14.7% the month before, defied even the most optimistic expectations among economists, who had been expecting job losses of more than 8-million and a jobless rate of 20% or higher.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now