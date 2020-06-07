Hotels will help, but money first
The hotels have also asked the government for medical personnel to be on site 24 hours a day
07 June 2020 - 00:09
Hotel groups are in talks with the government about providing isolation beds for Covid-19 patients, but want a 60% payment upfront and medical staff on site.
This week hotel groups, the department of public works & industry and the department of health have been discussing terms.
