Business Growth problem is mindset, not money ANC needs to wake to real prerequisites of post-Covid recovery

As SA grapples with the catastrophic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, a conversation is beginning about how the country can lift itself out of its low-growth trap to "forge a new economy in a new global reality", as President Cyril Ramaphosa put it this week.

Business is working on an extensive set of proposals on restructuring the economy for higher growth. The government has promised its own plan, details of which might emerge at the sustainable infrastructure development symposium the presidency plans for June 23.