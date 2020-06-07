Calls mount to free up pension investments
Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act governs how pension funds may allocate their assets
07 June 2020 - 00:05
The ANC has an unlikely ally in its call for pension fund legislation to be amended to allow more of SA's savings to go into financing infrastructure projects - the private equity industry.
But though the idea may be the same, the changes the industry has in mind are somewhat different to those envisaged by the ANC, which wants to see pension fund members' money re-routed through development finance institutions such as the Development Bank of SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now