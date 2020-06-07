Business Bonds and listings 'likely sources of post-Covid capital' BL PREMIUM

SA's newest alternative exchanges say a post-Covid world could see companies tapping listed equities and debt markets again for capital as they try to repair their balance sheets.

Historically low global interest rates and the relatively expensive compliance costs of stock exchanges have made private equity or banks the go-to funding choice for small and medium-sized companies, but this could change in the wake of the pandemic.