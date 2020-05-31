Business Starbucks SA still brewing big plans for post-Covid growth Over the long term the plan is to ramp up the development of new stores across the country BL PREMIUM

Starbucks in SA is still targeting the launch of 75 outlets in the country within six years, despite the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adrian Maizey, who heads Rand Group, the company that bought Starbucks' assets in SA from JSE-listed Taste Holdings in December, said the key to success with the Starbucks model is to "build scale", so over the long term the plan is to ramp up the development of new stores across the country.