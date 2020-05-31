Starbucks SA still brewing big plans for post-Covid growth
Over the long term the plan is to ramp up the development of new stores across the country
31 May 2020 - 00:00
Starbucks in SA is still targeting the launch of 75 outlets in the country within six years, despite the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Adrian Maizey, who heads Rand Group, the company that bought Starbucks' assets in SA from JSE-listed Taste Holdings in December, said the key to success with the Starbucks model is to "build scale", so over the long term the plan is to ramp up the development of new stores across the country.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now