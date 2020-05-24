'Chaos' warning over liquor rules
24 May 2020 - 05:08
Sean Robinson of the Liquor Traders Association of SA says government conditions for the reopening of liquor outlets when level 3 comes into effect, supposedly in June, are a recipe for disaster.
They will lead to "chaos" and be "completely counterproductive" in terms of containing the spread of the coronavirus, says Robinson.
