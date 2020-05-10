TV white spaces change the rural Wi-Fi game

When the communications regulator issued emergency spectrum to mobile operators to address the demand for connectivity during the lockdown, it opened the door to a new form of connectivity that promises to bring affordable internet to rural areas.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has allocated temporary emergency radio frequency spectrum to Vodacom, MTN and Telkom. These large bands of spectrum have attracted the most attention, but the allocation included the surprise introduction of a long-awaited technology called TV white spaces (TVWS).

These are unused broadcasting frequencies between TV channels, in the 470MHz-790MHz band, traditionally left as gaps in wireless spectrum to prevent interference between channels. Digital broadcasting allows these frequencies to be used without interference.”

It is potentially a game changer for enabling broadband access in rural areas, in particular, where the broadcasting bands are far less crowded than in towns and cities, and where the frequencies being used are well-suited to longer range wireless coverage in sometimes difficult terrain,” said Charley Lewis, an independent analyst and researcher on ICT policy and regulation.

“Making TVWS spectrum available for a substantially reduced fee makes a significant impact on rural broadband business models. It also makes for far more efficient use across SA of spectrum, which is a limited resource.”

The first TVWS trials began in 2013 in Cape Town, sponsored by Google and led by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Microsoft took part in subsequent trials in Limpopo, and a pilot was run in KwaZulu-Natal, leading to Icasa releasing a discussion document on “dynamic and opportunistic [sic] spectrum management” in 2015. The CSIR administers a geolocation secondary database with which all TVWS projects must connect. These databases provide a register that shows availability and usage of TVWS spectrum.”

“Stakeholder consultation is a slow process at Icasa, with final regulations on TVWS finally seeing the light of day in 2018,” said Lewis. “But, while there have been a number of pre-commercial TVWS trials since then, full rollout of the technology has been delayed by the development of geolocation databases.”

As a result, the allocation of TVWS spectrum last month came as a surprise. Equally surprising was the choice of recipients, who are little known even in the communications industry.

Three applicants, Morai Solutions, Mthinte Communications and Levin Global, were granted spectrum. Levin Global was being acquired by AABA when it was awarded the licence, and the latter intends to set up a TVWS network in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape, followed by Nelson Mandela Bay.