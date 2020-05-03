NEWSMAKER
Quick action gives Clicks virus boost
But CEO Ramsunder says load-shedding looms as next crisis
03 May 2020 - 00:04
Vikesh Ramsunder, the CEO of Clicks, says the pharmacy, health and beauty retail group may have benefited from Covid-19 but this owes more to astute management than to luck.
“Sure, we benefited from being essential service providers, but also from being one of the first to respond when news of the crisis in China was beginning to come out.
