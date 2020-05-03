Lockdown sees big spike in data use
Sales more than double for rain’s data-only network
03 May 2020 - 00:06
Rain, the data-only network operator backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, has seen its sales more than double since the national lockdown began thanks to a surge in demand from customers confined to their homes.
In an interview with Business Times, CEO Willem Roos said the operator, which was launched in July 2018, had “seen a dramatic spike in growth sinsincee lockdown was announced”.
