Job toll in US logs dismal 30m total Initial jobless claims totalled 3.84-million this week, following 4.44-million the week before

Millions more people in the US filed for unemployment benefits last week, sending the total above 30-million for the six weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began to shutter businesses across the country.

Initial jobless claims totalled 3.84-million this week, following 4.44-million the week before. Economists had projected 3.5-million claims.