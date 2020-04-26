Tito's fishes and loaves
Finance minister must deliver new budget, but he needs a miracle to find the money
26 April 2020 - 00:10
Markets will keenly await the revised budget to see how severely the Covid-19 crisis has hit SA's fiscal metrics and where the money will be found for relief measures the government is putting in place.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has promised the new budget "shortly".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now