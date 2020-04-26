Business Corona boost for richest in the US The wealth surge of the US's richest people happened as almost 22-million Americans filed for unemployment BL PREMIUM

The combined wealth of the US's billionaires, including Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla chief Elon Musk, has increased nearly 10% during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).

The wealth surge of the US's richest people happened as almost 22-million Americans filed for unemployment.