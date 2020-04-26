Corona boost for richest in the US
The wealth surge of the US's richest people happened as almost 22-million Americans filed for unemployment
26 April 2020 - 00:09
The combined wealth of the US's billionaires, including Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla chief Elon Musk, has increased nearly 10% during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).
The wealth surge of the US's richest people happened as almost 22-million Americans filed for unemployment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now