One focus, one aim: rebuild SA
Gerrie Fourie shares the confidence of other business leaders that the collaboration between business and the government during the coronavirus crisis will last
19 April 2020 - 00:00
Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec, says every cabinet minister, political party, business, trade union and civil society organisation needs more than ever before to have “one objective, and that is, how do we grow the economy and rebuild SA?”
“If everybody has one objective then we can really do things. That's what we've done at Capitec.”
