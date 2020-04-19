Business One focus, one aim: rebuild SA Gerrie Fourie shares the confidence of other business leaders that the collaboration between business and the government during the coronavirus crisis will last BL PREMIUM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec, says every cabinet minister, political party, business, trade union and civil society organisation needs more than ever before to have “one objective, and that is, how do we grow the economy and rebuild SA?”

“If everybody has one objective then we can really do things. That's what we've done at Capitec.”