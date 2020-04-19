Business Now where's the beef, Cyril? Cabinet meeting tomorrow will reveal whether government ready for key decisions BL PREMIUM

Tomorrow's cabinet meeting is expected to be a key test of whether the government is at last poised to make some key decisions, mapping out an economic and fiscal response to the ever-deeper crisis Covid-19 is driving SA's economy into.

The meeting comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, which has elicited high praise for its swift and decisive handling of the health crisis, is facing growing criticism for its failure to put in place a coherent plan to deal with the potentially catastrophic economic fallout of the crisis — and position the economy to revive.