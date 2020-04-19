Business Livelihoods and lives on the table Urgent talks on saving both as industry, government meet BL PREMIUM

As SA embarks on the second phase of its 35-day lockdown, industries and economists are counting the mounting cost to the real economy — and looking at how much of it could and should be safely reopened, during and after the lockdown.

The numbers highlight, too, how urgent is the need to put policies in place to prevent even strong companies from failing during the shutdown, and to save livelihoods at the same time as saving lives.