Good sea legs needed to navigate our choppy markets SA has experienced stock market crashes before but never has there been as much volatility as there is now

A sea of red one day, a field of green on another — navigating your course in SA's markets during the time of Covid-19 is not for the faint-hearted.

SA has experienced stock market crashes before — for example Black Monday in October 1987 saw the JSE plummet more than 20% in a single day, but never has there been as much volatility as there is now.