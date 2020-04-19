A taste for life in spite of Covid
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown is now threatening the livelihood of Keith Fourie and his Silver Cloud Spur
19 April 2020 - 00:00
The year 2020 was meant to be a celebratory one for franchisee Keith Fourie with his Silver Cloud Spur in Port Elizabeth turning 35, but instead his business is fighting for survival.
For Fourie, the Covid-19 pandemic couldn't have come at a worse time as he had just found his feet again after surviving emergency heart surgery and colon cancer three years ago. Looking back, he tells how in 2017 he faced down armed robbers who held up his restaurant. The ordeal brought on chest pains which led to hospitalisation and the discovery that he needed a quadruple bypass operation.
