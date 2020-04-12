Tough calls ahead on borrowing
SA has options, but they come at a cost - economic or political
12 April 2020 - 00:20
Growth is crashing, SA's fiscal deficit will balloon and financial markets have turned very unfriendly. Where will SA find the money it needs to fund a much higher government borrowing requirement?
There are various options - domestic and external - but they come at a cost, economically or politically.
