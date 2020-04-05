'Zoom-bombing' a danger to meetings
05 April 2020 - 05:00
During this pandemic, many are connecting with Zoom's videoconferencing app - including, on occasion, unwanted visitors.
Online trolls have been sneaking into web meetings and disrupting them with profanities and pornography. Cybersecurity researchers fear this could be a precursor to more harmful attacks.
